South Devon College A level students are celebrating their exam results today with a 98 per cent overall pass rate.
This year sees the continuation of the College’s history of high pass rates with 70per cent A*- C and around half of the cohort achieving an excellent A* to B result.
Paige Johnson from Ivybridge is set to go to Bath University after achieving her grades today. 18 year old Paige took physics, chemistry and maths A level (AAA) and came to South Devon College from another school after her GCSE’s.
“I wanted a change and to meet new people and it’s been a really good experience,” said Paige, who is going to study a Chemistry degree and wants to be an analytical chemist.
South Devon A level students James Stock and Aron Briggs are all smiles today after getting their exam results.
James achieved an A in physics, an A in maths and a B in psychology. He has a place at Loughborough University to study Civil Engineering and then he’s going to Sandhurst to become an officer with the Royal Engineers.
Aron achieved an A in geography, an A in physics and a B in AS level further maths and he’s going to study Mechanical Engineering at Edinburgh University. He wants to work in the car manufacturing sector.
The College is celebrating 100% achievement rates across a broad mix of subjects including English literature and language, maths, physics, business and politics.
The College is also celebrating high results across a broad range of technical and professional qualifications.
Matthew Harbour, Vice Principal and Deputy CEO, said;“Today’s results have helped our students to progress along their path to success, with many securing places in top universities both locally and further afield.
This year is the first time since the pandemic that traditional exams have taken place and our students have all worked hard to achieve their results. This has been a long journey for a cohort who studied their first year of A levels during the height of the pandemic. They have shown extraordinary strength and resilience in reaching this point and we wish them well with their next steps in education and life.”
19 year old Aron Briggs will be the first person in his immediate family to go to university. Aaron, who took A level geography, physics, maths and AS level further maths, (AAB) has a place at Edinburgh University to study Mechanical Engineering.
“I enjoyed maths and thought mechanical engineering would be an exciting and cool career, and mechanical engineers are in high demand. I am particularly interested in the car manufacturing sector.”
University Centre South Devon, part of South Devon College, is now receiving high levels of enquiries for Degree and Foundation Degree programmes through its Clearing hotline.
Places in clearing are now open across the country, where unallocated university places are matched to students. University Centre South Devon (UCSD) has a dedicated Clearing page on ucsd.ac.uk and a Clearing advice Line you can call on 08000 21 31 81 so you can find out what’s on offer locally. Visit uscd.ac.uk/events for more information.
