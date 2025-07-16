Students at Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) have shown resilience, teamwork, and determination as they undertake their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award expeditions, ranging from the rugged trails of Dartmoor to the rolling hills of the Peak District.
In June and July, 35 KCC students completed their Silver Award expeditions, first navigating practice routes through the South Hams, before successfully finishing their final expedition on a sunny Dartmoor. In parallel, 86 Year 9 students undertook their Bronze Award treks around the Prawle and Torcross area, experiencing the challenge of multi-day hiking and wild camping.
The college is now preparing to send 14 determined Gold Award students to the Peak District during the first week of the summer holidays, where they will complete their final assessed expedition, the last and most demanding stage of the DofE journey.
Alongside the expeditions, students have also committed to completing volunteering, physical, and skills-based activities to achieve their full award. The programme has seen huge engagement this year, with 95 Year 8 students already signed up to begin their DofE journey next year in Year 9.
The Duke of Edinburgh Award remains a central component of KCC’s commitment to developing well-rounded learners, providing students with opportunities to build confidence, resilience, and a sense of achievement through hands-on, real-world experiences.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"The Duke of Edinburgh Award continues to be one of the most enriching and empowering experiences we offer at KCC. Our students have shown remarkable commitment and resilience across all levels of the award, and we’re incredibly proud of every single one of them. Whether it’s volunteering in the community or navigating Dartmoor with a rucksack, they’re developing lifelong skills that go far beyond the classroom."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"This is a shining example of character education in action. DofE is about leadership, confidence, service, and adventure and the students at Kingsbridge have embraced it all.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.