he UK is home to some of the most diverse and productive marine environments in Europe, from seagrass meadows and saltmarshes to kelp forests and coral reefs. In 2022, the UK committed to protecting at least 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030 — a target central to restoring the health of the nation’s oceans and coastal waters.
Marine conservation plays a crucial role in reversing the decline in ocean biodiversity. By protecting and restoring marine habitats and species, nature can begin to recover, allowing marine life to flourish and strengthening the vital links between coastal and offshore ecosystems.
Healthy seas benefit people as well as wildlife. Thriving marine ecosystems help regulate the climate, support sustainable fisheries, protect coastlines from erosion and flooding, and provide opportunities for education, recreation and wellbeing.
Despite growing recognition of their value, UK marine habitats remain under intense pressure from pollution, climate change and unsustainable human activity. Seagrass meadows and saltmarshes are in decline, while plastic pollution continues to damage coastal wildlife and water quality.
Conservation experts warn that without increased investment and community-led action, progress towards the UK’s 2030 marine protection target could stall. Funding initiatives that support practical conservation, education and pollution prevention are increasingly seen as essential to turning policy commitments into measurable environmental improvements.
Against this backdrop, Totnes-based ethical insurers Naturesave are inviting grant applications from charities, community groups and organisations working to protect and restore marine environments, including projects focused on habitat restoration, education and pollution prevention.
In previous years, Naturesave’s Trust has granted £10,000 to Friends of the Dart - one of the Trust’s largest ever grants - to support a Source-to-Sea water quality monitoring programme along the River Dart, helping to gather data critical for conservation planning.
While Trust Funding is no longer available to schools or government agencies, the theme for this year’s funding round is ‘Marine conservation’.
