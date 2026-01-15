An organisation that supports survivors of domestic and sexual abuse is to grow its services across Teignbridge and expand into the South Hams after securing significant funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.
Phoenix Rising, which helps survivors of abuse recover and heal, said the £240,000 funding boost would enable it to employ more staff and recruit additional volunteers.
The three-year funding will mean the organisation will be able to run more drop-ins and in-person courses across Teignbridge and launch these services into the South Hams.
The organisation intends to launch its South Hams services in the Kingsbridge area before expanding across the district.
This funding will enable us to be able ‘to grow our service into other areas, into rural areas, and areas where there is no support for recovery after domestic abuse,’ commented Phoenix Rising founder Claire Knight.
‘It will allow us to have a lasting impact on women’s mental health, wellbeing and safety, enabling them to break the cycle of abuse patterns that they may have found themselves in,’ Claire added.
Claire set up Phoenix Rising in 2020 after developed a course, based on her knowledge of abuse and health and movement, to help survivors of abuse to recover and heal.
The organisation now facilitates several drop-ins across South Devon, which provide a safe space for abuse survivors to chat over a cup of tea. It also offers in-person courses. These include a four-week trauma stabilisation course called ‘Rise and Rewire’, an eleven-week programme to enable women to be empowered and move forward after domestic abuse and a six week ‘Reclaim You’ sexual abuse recovery course. Rising Phoenix also provides online courses for free.
The National Lottery support will enable the organisation to employ two new part-time staff members who will manage volunteers and teach and organise course referrals. Phoenix Rising said it hopes to recruit up to 30 volunteers.
