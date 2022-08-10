Stuck van chaos continues in Kingsbridge

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Wednesday 10th August 2022 1:12 pm

Bottom of Fore Street
(Richard Harding )

Motorist misery continues in Kingsbridge as a major through-route remains closed because of a broken down van.

Fore Street in Kingsbridge is currently blocked by the vehicle which has a broken wheel.

The Volkswagen TDI Transporter came to a standstill half way up the street outside WH Smith around 9.30am.

The driver believes the ball joint has broken.

Van wheel
(Richard Harding )

The AA have been called to tow away the vehicle but it is not known when they will arrive.

The road has been closed at the bottom of the hill with traffic being diverted along Mill Street.

Some vehicles are reversing down or driving down Fore Street from the top to make deliveries and are being warned to take care.

