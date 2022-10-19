Strickers picket Ivybridge sorting office
Striking Post office workers were protesting outside the sorting office at the Westover Industrial Estate in Ivybridge on Thursday (October 20).
Health and Safety Representative Simon Mifsud said: “We’re fighting for our jobs. The company is attacking our terms and conditions. They want to de-recognise the union (Communications Workers Union) and we’re not standing for it.
It’s part of action across the UK amongst its 115,000 members over pay and conditions and is the sixth day of action in recent months.
Simon Mifsud continued: “It has a negative effect on customers unfortunately but the company isn’t getting around the negotiating table.’
“We’re looking for pay in line with inflation. Everything’s going up. We’re all finding it a struggle and just want a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.
“There’s very strong support locally even if I can’t give the exact figures.
According to the CWU the plans included delaying the arrival of post to the public by three hours, cuts in workers’ sick pay and inferior terms for new employees.
Simon Mifsud concluded: “ We’re trying to prevent the business from being broken up. New employees will be on different terms and conditions. They’re trying to force us out of the business to bring in a new working model a bit like P & O. That’s what we believe is happening behind the scenes.
“We’re trying to protect the Royal Mail and we believe the board is trying to sell it off to a foreign company.
Royal Mail claim they are losing £1m a day and must change faster in response to customer demands. They say they invited the CWU to talks through Acas but have not reached agreement on this request.
The union is planning 19 days of industrial action in the run up to Christmas including on Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 28).
