Velarde is delighted to announce our forthcoming exhibition which will showcase two solo shows.
Steve Joy’s Forbidden Colours and Pippa Young’s Fragmented Truths brings together two artists whose work is deeply rooted in the classical while offering a contemporary interpretation of the world around us.
They will be displayed between May 3 and June 28.
Renowned abstract artist Steve Joy explores themes of cultural connection and the passage of time.
Born in Plymouth and having spent much of his life travelling between the US and Europe, Joy's works have been exhibited in public galleries and institutions around the world.
Drawing inspiration from the shapes of the Kimono and Samurai armour, the works are influenced by the artist’s extensive travels, particularly his engagement with Japanese culture and most notably the work of Japanese author Yukio Mishima.
Joy uses abstract forms to bridge the gap between past traditions and contemporary perspectives. His paintings are a meditation on how art can build a universal language that transcends geographic and cultural boundaries.
Rich pigments and gold and silver leaf from Kyoto, materials traditionally used in Kimono printing, are incorporated into his oil paintings on panel, further grounding his exploration in Japanese artistic heritage.
From large portrait style oils on canvas to small, exquisite works on paper, Pippa Young’s distinct realist figures act as metaphors for the challenges of contemporary life, exploring the delicate balance between the real and the imagined.
Young strives to create a space for contemplation within her paintings, inviting viewers to form their own connections and interpretations.
Her intention being “to convey the transience and vulnerability of the human condition, while also reflecting the surreal and fragmented nature of the world around us.”
Curated to reflect Young’s thematic interests, the collection highlights the precision and layered technique behind her process, reminiscent of Renaissance painting.
It also draws on strong references to the iconography of early Flemish painters, while being reimagined within a decontextualized, blank space that allows them to remain both timeless and open to questioning.