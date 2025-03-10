THE chance to experience the charm of heritage steam travel is set to return as the South Devon Railway’s (SDR) 2025 season gets underway soon.
Saturday, March 22 is the day the SDR opens its doors for this year’s season.
As the longest-established steam railway in the South West, the SDR offers a nostalgic journey along a seven-mile stretch of the former Great Western Railway branch line, originally built in 1872.
The route meanders along the scenic River Dart, connecting Buckfastleigh and Totnes, and provides an all-day, all-weather attraction suitable for families and enthusiasts alike.
And this season, the SDR is enhancing its offerings with a variety of experiences designed to cater to diverse interests.
The popular 'Drive a Train' experience allows participants to take the controls of a genuine Great Western Railway steam locomotive or a heritage British Railways diesel engine, under expert supervision.
This hands-on opportunity provides a unique perspective on railway operations and is ideal for those seeking an immersive adventure.
For culinary enthusiasts, the SDR's dining trains offer a journey back in time aboard a meticulously restored 1950s restaurant car.
Passengers can indulge in traditional West Country delicacies prepared with locally sourced ingredients while enjoying the rolling vistas of the Devon countryside with Sunday Lunch, Afternoon Tea and Ploughman’s Lunch options.
Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure with a return trip between Buckfastleigh and Totnes aboard a traditional guard’s Brake Van, pulled by either a steam or diesel locomotive as part of the ‘Freight Train Experience’.
Take in the panoramic views from the open veranda of an authentic 1930s ‘Toad’ or 1950s ‘Shark’.
In addition to these experiences, the SDR's calendar features special events throughout the year.
Visitors can also explore nearby attractions such as the Totnes Rare Breeds Farm and Dartmoor Otters & Buckfast Butterflies, making the railway a central part of a comprehensive day out in South Devon.
Tickets for the 2025 season, including the 'Drive a Train' and dining experiences, are now available for purchase.