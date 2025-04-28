Freemasons from the South Hams and across the South West will come together in a historic and visually striking event at Exeter Cathedral on Thursday May 8, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the end of the Second World War in Europe.
This significant gathering will bring together Freemasons from Devon, Cornwall, and Somerset, joined by national heads of Freemasonry, for a special Evensong hosted by the Dean of Exeter Cathedral, Very Reverend Jonathan Greener.
A moment of particular note will be the first public parade in almost a decade of Freemasons wearing their traditional regalia, with the added distinction of Royal Arch Masons appearing publicly in their striking red, white, and blue regalia for the first time ever.
The pageantry will feature a vivid display of 80 lodge banners, the county standards of Devon, Cornwall, and Somerset, and the Tercentenary banner, commemorating 300 years of Freemasonry in England.
The procession and service promise a dazzling array of ceremonial attire.
Lodge officers in light blue and white regalia will accompany Grand Officers in their elaborate dark blue and gold-trimmed aprons, creating a spectacle of colour, history, and tradition rarely seen in public.
This memorable event will not only highlight the Freemasons’ rich heritage but also honour the solemn sacrifice of their brethren who gave their lives during the Second World War.
The service will feature poignant moments, including the Last Post and Reveille, a Piper’s Lament, and the reading of the names of Freemasons who fell in the war.
The ceremony begins at 5.30pm, with guests assembling from 5pm.
The event is expected to last approximately one hour, offering a unique opportunity for the media to witness and capture an extraordinary moment in local history.
This is an event not to be missed—a rare blend of tradition, remembrance, and pageantry that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.