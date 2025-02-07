Lance Chatfield, Executive of Technical Innovation, said: “This immersive classroom brings an exciting and essential evolution in how we deliver education. This space not only enriches our students’ learning experiences but also aligns with our mission to provide digital solutions to national skills priorities such as green energy. Through partnerships with technology leaders such as i-Immersive, we are empowering our students with digital and technical skills that enhance employability and prepare them for the demands of the modern workplace.”