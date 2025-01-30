Students from Plympton Academy joined over 400 other pupils from across the UK in London on Tuesday, January 28, when they visited the House of Lords for its popular ‘Learn with the Lords Day’.
During the visit, students were given a tour of the Houses of Parliament and learnt about the role the House of Lords has in the passing of laws, holding the government to account and making recommendations on a range of topics through its committee work.
The event concluded with a question and answer session with Members of the House of Lords, including charity campaigner Baroness Barran, former diplomat Lord Hannay of Chiswick and former teacher Baroness Blower.