For the children of Bidwell Brook, the outdoor space is a vital setting where they engage in hands-on learning activities such as woodwork and other outdoor skills, which contribute greatly to their development and well-being. After the persistent rain rendered the area unsafe and led to its closure, Vicky Stephenson, Rural Skills Lead at Bidwell Brook School, reached out to Baker Estates, who are currently building at St Mary’s - a new housing community in Dartington.