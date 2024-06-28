A spokesperson for CareYourWay said: "Giles’ recognition is a testament to his outstanding leadership and the unwavering dedication of his team. As the Registered Manager of CareYourWay South Devon, a team rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, Giles has been instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence and compassion. His approach goes beyond the conventional management style; he leads with empathy, and always prioritising the well-being of both his clients and his team. Under his guidance, CareYourWay South Devon has become synonymous with quality care, transforming the lives of countless individuals and their families."