Dart RNLI Lifeboat was called out following reports of a female stand-up paddleboarder in difficulty off the beach at Torcross.
She was drifting south in strong winds.
The Atlantic class lifeboat left the mouth of the Dart and met challenging conditions and a stiff north-easterly wind but still managed to reach the scene by 12.25pm.
The boarder’s father had also swum out to help his daughter, but by the time the lifeboat arrived, local crabber Trevose had managed to get the two casualties out of the water.
The Atlantic lifeboat took them both back to the beach and delivered them to waiting Coastguards.
They were reported to be in good condition having been wearing appropriate safety gear.
A positive outcome, but Dart RNLI would like to issue a warning that apparent calm conditions close to shore can change very quickly in tides and wind.
It happened on April 9.