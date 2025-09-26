Stagecoach South West is celebrating the success of its apprentices following the company’s annual Apprentice of the Year awards, held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester last week.
Daniel Starling was named National Year 1 Apprentice of the Year, recognising his exceptional contribution, commitment, and potential as part of Stagecoach’s apprenticeship programme.
This national award highlights Daniel’s achievements during his first year and his bright future within the engineering team.
In addition, Sam Down was recognised as Stagecoach South West’s Engineering Apprentice of the Year, reflecting his outstanding contribution, dedication, and hard work within the business.
The awards gave each operating company the chance to highlight their own Apprentice of the Year while also celebrating apprentices who have excelled nationally, showcasing the vital role they play in driving the future of Stagecoach.
Anthony Vincent, Engineering Director at Stagecoach South West, said: "We are incredibly proud of both Daniel and Sam for their achievements and the recognition they have received.
“Daniel’s national award is a fantastic reflection of his progress and potential, while Sam’s success as our regional Apprentice of the Year demonstrates the high calibre of apprentices across the South West.
“Both are an inspiration to their peers and a credit to our engineering teams."
Founded in 1980, Stagecoach is the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, with a fleet of 8,400 vehicles connecting over 100 major towns and cities across England, Scotland, and Wales.
With 25,000 people in our team, they are deeply rooted in the communities they serve.
As part of our sustainability strategy, we’ve committed to supporting local communities by donating up to 0.5 per cent of profit before tax each year to charitable causes across the UK.
