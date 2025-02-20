South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith is condemning the government’s so-called ‘Worship Tax’ which she claims is threatening the future of three South West Devon churches.
The government has decided to introduce what is being termed a ‘Worship Tax’ by slashing the budget of the Listed Places of Worship Scheme by £19 million – leaving almost 1,000 buildings across the country at risk.
The places at risk highlighted by Historic England include the Church of St Peter in Ugborough, the Church of St Mary in Walkhampton, and Church of St Mary and All Saints in Plymstock.
The previous Conservative Government took action to protect the nation’s churches and places of worship, by returning £346 million to listed churches and other places of worship between 2010 and 2024. This provided listed places of worship up to £42 million per year of support toward repairing roofs, masonry and monuments integral to the buildings.
However, following months of uncertainty, the government have announced their decision to slash the Listed Places of Worship Scheme’s annual funding from £42 million to £23 million and to introduce a cap on the amount individual places of worship can claim.
The MP says this will have a disastrous impact on churches and other places of worship across the UK.
During this period of uncertainty, many churches have already put off vital repairs and projects in fear of getting a tax bill, and now face a smaller funding pot and a limit on the support they can receive.
Among those opposing the Worship Tax is South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith who says Labour’s political choice to tax places of worship will have a devasting impact on churches other places of worship at the heart of our community.
Rebecca Smith MP stated:
“Churches are the beating heart of communities in towns and villages across South West Devon.
“As a practicing Christian, I have a deeply personal understanding of the integral role they play in bringing people together to share and grow in their faith. I’ve also seen firsthand the role churches in parishes across the community play in supporting the most vulnerable and bringing people together.”
“The brilliant volunteers who look after our churches, protecting them for future generations, do so with very little help.
“That’s why the Listed Places of Worship Scheme is such a vital lifeline.
“The Labour Government’s decision to slash the scheme’s budget will hammer our local churches that give so much back to communities, including the Church of St Mary in Walkhampton, Church of St Peter in Ugborough, and Church of St Mary and All Saints in Plymstock.
“I urge the Labour Government to reconsider this deeply harmful policy.”
Ugborough parish stretches northwards deep into Dartmoor as far as Red Lake Mire, and southwards its boundary includes Marriage Cross, names redolent of cultures past.
The church itself rests inside a prehistoric earthwork, older histories echoing, where back in the nineteenth century it was surrounded by apple orchards for cider making.