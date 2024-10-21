St John Ambulance is looking for enthusiastic and committed individuals to volunteer as Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers. Successful applicants will need to commit to a minimum of two hours each month, working with the charity’s youngest volunteers—the Badgers (aged 5 to 11) and Cadets (aged 10 to 17)—guiding them as they develop into the next generation of first aiders.
Both St John units in Plymstock and Exeter established a Badger sett in 2024 and are now looking to expand their team. Each unit has immediate vacancies for three Youth Leaders/Helpers.
In Dartmouth and Torquay, there is an urgent need for Youth Helpers and Youth Leaders.
Successful applicants for Youth Leader roles will begin as Youth Helpers and, with further training and experience, can progress to Youth Leader positions, delivering first aid duties in the community and at events.
No prior first aid or volunteering experience is required, as all necessary training will be provided. Applicants for both Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles must be aged 18 or over and will need to pass an Enhanced DBS check. Volunteers will gain access to development opportunities and exclusive discounts, such as the Blue Light Card.
Sue Ayre, the Youth Lead for Devon at St John Ambulance, who has undergone Youth Leader training herself, said: “Volunteering with St John Ambulance is such an important part of my life. Watching our young people develop, achieve, and grow is such a rewarding journey, and being a small part of St John has also given me so many skills.”
To learn more about the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles and to apply, please visit www.sja.org.uk/youthteam.