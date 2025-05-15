Pack your swimsuits, slather on the suncream and treat your family to a refreshing day out at one of South Devon’s beautiful open air swimming pools. These five South Hams swimming pools will be open by the end of May right up until September*.
Ashburton Pool
The community-run, heated outdoor pool at Ashburton runs a variety of different sessions for all ages. There is a small cafe and picnic area available and parking nearby in the town.
No need to book, just turn up on the day from now until September.
Aveton Gifford Community Pool
This small and friendly community pool runs on a yearly membership basis. Adult members need to complete resuscitation training before they can use the pool but, once that is completed, you can use the pool as often as you like - and even bring up to four guests.
Buckfastleigh Open Air Pool
Located at Victoria Park on the Dartmoor National Park, Buckfastleigh swimming pool boasts swimming lessons, classes and general swims. Adults and kids can take full advantage, with a discount applied for TQ11 locals.
No booking necessary, just bring your swim swim suit and maybe some pennies for the tuck shop.
Dartmouth Outdoor Pool
The large 25 metre by 8.5 metre pool promises endless fun for everyone, and in the toasty 28 degrees Celsius it would be easy to spend a whole day there. Open from Saturday 24 May until September, it is recommended to book online to avoid disappointment - but you can try it on the day too.
There are a bunch of different swim sessions and classes available - including late or adult only swims. Plus a discount scheme for members and loyal customers.
Shoalstone Seawater Pool
This beachside pool is not only massive (a whopping 53 metres in length), but it is also free to use. It may not be the warmest outdoor pool, but the scenic setting and Brixham fish restaurant are not to be missed.
And it’s not just people Shoalstone Pool accommodates, hosting frequent doggy pool days so your favourite pouch can cool off in the hot weather.
Salcombe Swimming Pool
This open-air, heated pool in Salcombe is run by volunteers and open to swimmers of all ages. Lifeguards are on duty during sessions, and the pool offers a mix of casual swims, classes and community events. It’s charity-run and relies on local support to stay open.
*Repairs at Shoalstone are set for July and will likely go on until October.