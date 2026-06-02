South West Water (SWW) has been ordered to pay £1.93 million after pleading guilty to supplying water unfit for human consumption.
Sentencing the company at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 2, District Judge Stuart Smith described SWW's conduct as a "serious failure".
He concluded the company's culpability fell within the high category, albeit at the lower end, due to the absence of an established industry standard and the reactionary actions taken by the company following the incident.
A key issue during the hearing was whether the offence should be sentenced under environmental or food safety guidelines.
Judge Smith ruled that, as the case concerned drinking water intended for human consumption, it was more appropriately dealt with under food safety legislation.
The judge acknowledged the significant impact the outbreak had on the local community, including elderly residents and young people preparing for examinations. He also applied a reduction to the financial penalty to reflect the company's early guilty plea.
The prosecution was brought by the Drinking Water Inspectorate and related to the cryptosporidium outbreak in Brixham in May 2024.
During the sentencing hearing, South West Water argued that, although it had entered a guilty plea in March 2025, the company could not have prevented the outbreak because it had not been aware of defects within parts of the water system located on private land.
The company further submitted that an inspection policy was in place but had not been effectively implemented. It maintained, however, that the relevant measures were recommendations rather than mandatory requirements.
More than 140 people were confirmed to have contracted cryptosporidiosis after the waterborne parasite entered the supply network through a damaged valve.
On 4 March 2025, South West Water admitted supplying water unfit for human consumption within the Littlehempston Water Supply Zone between March 31, and June 1, 2024.
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