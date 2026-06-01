Soundart Radio, the Community Radio Station for Totnes and Dartington is celebrating its 20th Birthday this year.
Having started in 2006 as the College Radio Station for the much-missed Dartington College of Arts, the station now operates under its Community Radio Licence from what was formerly the college's Student Union Bar (known to many locally as The Rat & Emu).
It was founded by Nell Harrison and Lucinda Guy and the current Station Manager is Christopher Booth.
Firmly placed amongst the community and almost entirely run by volunteers, Soundart reaches audiences locally, nationally and internationally, with a diverse selection of programming covering music, spoken word, poetry and the wider arts in general.
Over the years thousands of people will have passed through Soundart Radio's studio and broadcast on air.
Some of the youngest programme makers have not even made double digits.
These young people are voices that are rarely heard on the airwaves but at Soundart are given the same opportunities as any other volunteer.
Some have gone on to greater things, working in radio internationally with the BBC or as touring experimental musicians.
Others have presented shows showcasing local artists and DJs for many years.
Their long-running popular Drum & Bass Show "Lost in the Dark" is now in it's 17th year and has highlighted DJs the length and breadth of the Southwest from the tip of Cornwall all the way up to Bristol.
Soundart is always open to new ideas for programming.
They are especially keen for programming talking about arts & culture and welcome people getting in touch.
There is regular studio training on offer and opportunities for people to come up and chat about their ideas.
The next session is on Saturday June 6 at Midday but later dates will be added to Soundart Radio's events page for future sessions https://soundartradio.org.uk/events/studio-training/
Soundart opened a second radio station called Skylark Radio in 2020.
It is an art installation broadcasting a continuous stream of field and nature recordings from Dartmoor from transmitters at Princetown on 105.8FM and Buckfastleigh on 107.6FM
Soundart Radio is also having a Fundraising Party on Friday June 12th.
This is to raise the annual Ofcom Licence fee to keep the radio station broadcasting on 102.5FM around a five km radius of Dartington Hall and sometimes further depending on the topography.
They can also be heard via internet radio.
The evening will kick off with leisurely games of ping pong across two tables between 5pm and 8pm
There will also be free dhal and reggae from Brother John.
The evening event which is ticketed begins ay 8pm. There will be DJ's starting with Crystal Lemon serving up sweet and sour, fruity beats to juice up the dancefloor.
Next up is MuChao with Acid Jams & Pop Tarts for the superannuated raver
Tickets and more information can be found here - https://soundartradio.org.uk/licence-fee-fundraiser-2026/
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