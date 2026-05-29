The Ivybridge Festival is billed as a fantastic day of fun, creativity and community and this year is partnered with the new Rivers & Moorland Festival.
Organisers say there will be activities, entertainment and plenty to explore suitable for all the family, inspired by the beauty of our local surroundings.
Visitors can enjoy a procession through the town, led by Farrah the Giant Fox, as well as live music and performances from amazing local groups, a fun-filled dog show with Gables, bicycle sessions with the Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, delicious food and drink to keep you fuelled.
Ivybridge Townc Council, who organise Ivybridge Festival, say it’s a celebration of the people, nature and landscapes that make Dartmoor so special, bringing communities together to connect with the environment in fun and inspiring ways.
Ivybridge Festival will be held at Victoria Park on Saturday, June 6 from midday to 7pm.
Rivers & Moorland Festival, organised by Sustainable South Hams, has an underlying theme throughout the events, ‘Rally for Nature’, aimed at encouraging people to work together and protect our environment.
Jane Nichols, CEO of Sustainable South Hams said: “Rally for Nature is about bringing people together to celebrate the incredible work already happening across Dartmoor and South Devon.
“We want everyone who comes along to feel inspired, empowered and part of something positive for nature, climate and our communities.”
Although some events started in May, such as the People’s Emergency Briefing film screening, the Rivers & Moorland festival officially kicks off on Friday, June 5.
Cllr John McKay, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “South Hams District Council is proud to support Rally for Nature in this fantastic event to bring everyone together around the shared goal of protecting and restoring nature in our area.
“By backing events like this, we are helping to encourage local action, celebrate environmental leadership and invest in a more sustainable future for the district.”
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