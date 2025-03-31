A new study by mobile and tech retailer Currys surveyed 2,000 UK residents to discover the nation’s favourite takeaway food.
In the South West, Chinese takeaway topped the list with nearly half of those in this region putting this in their top three.
This was followed by Friday night British staple, fish and chips, with 47 per cent putting this classic in their top three and in third place, pizza with 42 per cent choosing it as a favourite.
When it came to how much people are per person per month on takeaways,the majority of those in the South West (42 per cent) said they spend £11-£30 each month on average, this isn’t a huge amount despite over 1 in 5 residents (21 per cent) in this region ordering takeaway once a week.
When asked what the top issues they face with takeout were, the South West was the only region where the majority (38 per cent) said they hadn’t experienced any issues with their takeaways.
Nearly half of South West residents want healthier takeaway options.
The study also asked about the healthiness of takeaways in general, and although 80 per cent of those in the South West never look at the calories of their takeout orders, 47 per cent wish there were healthier takeaway options near them and a whopping 42 per cent are worried about the healthiness of their takeaway orders.
This worry, however, doesn’t seem to be impacting consumption, as the same survey revealed that for the majority of those in the South West (50 per cent) say their takeaway consumption has remained the same over the past year.