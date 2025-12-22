Clinical leads from University Hospitals Plymouth have taken their first look at the new Community Diagnostic Centre at Colin Campbell Court.
Teams from Phlebotomy, Audiology, Imaging, and Physiological Measurement recently visited the site in Plymouth city centre to review their future workspaces at the state-of-the-art development which has reached the major milestone of becoming watertight.
Lead Cardiologist Vicky Church said: ““The new Diagnostic Centre looks absolutely fantastic.
“It’s going to be brilliant to have all of the diagnostic tests available in the same space for patients.”
It will provide a wide range of vital diagnostic tests, scans, and checks including CT, MRI scans, X-rays and ultrasounds in a convenient community-based setting.
Construction of the facility began in March 2025 and is due to open Summer 2026.
