The South West leads England in maternal RSV vaccine uptake, according to the latest data.
UKHSA data shows that 68.7% of women in the South West who gave birth in September 2025 received the RSV vaccine, the highest rate in England and above the national average of 59.9%. Uptake increased to 73.0% in October, compared to 63.6% nationally.
Dr Alasdair Wood, consultant in health protection and vaccine-preventable disease lead at UKHSA South West, said: "It is genuinely encouraging to see the South West leading on RSV vaccination uptake, with nearly three-quarters of pregnant women in our region now getting vaccinated, the highest rate in England. This reflects the effort of maternity services, GP practices and NHS colleagues across the region in making the vaccine accessible and ensuring women understand the vital protection it provides.
"RSV can be a serious and distressing illness for newborns, and by getting vaccinated during pregnancy, women in the South West are giving their babies the best possible protection from the moment they are born. The antibodies passed through the placenta mean babies arrive in the world already shielded against a virus that sends thousands of infants to the hospital every year.”
RSV causes about 30,000 hospitalisations of children under five and results in 20 to 30 infant deaths in the UK each year. Although it infects around 90% of children within their first two years, many parents remain unaware of its risks. RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can lead to severe lung infections such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. It is also a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide.
Pregnant women should be offered the RSV vaccine around their 28-week antenatal appointment and should contact their maternity service or GP practice to schedule a vaccination.
