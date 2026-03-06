The great Thurlestone Quiz night at the Parish Hall organised by Kingsbridge Rotary Club took place recently.
Nearly 100 people attended and a total of £1,692 pounds was raised for charity.
President Christina Thorpe said: "This annual fund-raising evening is now very much part of both the Thurlestone community and the Kingsbridge Rotary Club calendar and always raises a great amount for our charity fund.
“We even hear that some people come just for the raffle as we again had some tremendous prizes from local sponsors"
Quizmasters Mike and Brenda Jones presented a variety of enjoyable questions and were awarded with a Rotary Certificate of Thanks for their hard work over the years.
Christina added: "Staff from Thurlestone hotel and the Village Inn were extremely helpful setting up and clearing the room as well as organising the bar".
Some of the amount raised will go towards the Club's sponsorship of helping the Kingsbridge Community Hub fund a dental outreach worker from the Peninsula Dental School who will train staff at the Hub and Kingsbridge Primary school to become dental champions.
Christina continued: "Many parents cannot find an NHS dentist locally who can take families for inspection and treatment so we are sure this will help with dental care and health"
The Rotary club have obtained match-funding from the Rotary District Foundation which enables them to fund this project and other local schools will also benefit.
The Charter was granted to Kingsbridge Rotary Club in 1959.
They meet on the second and fourth Mondays each month and are always keen to secure new members who wish serve the community.
They are looking for men and women of all ages and backgrounds to join either as volunteers, members or both.
