Ali Watkins organised yet another outstanding Burns’ Night with all her usual flair for detail and decoration on a grand scale. Jane Howey and loyal friends also worked throughout the day and evening to provide a memorable and very special event. The hall looked amazing festooned with bunting, foliage and lights decorated the tables and so much thought went into ensuring a warm, inviting atmosphere for the 50 or so people who attended. The meal of haggis, neeps, tattties and delicious gravy, was complemented by a range of whiskies and enjoyed in the company of well-known friends and neighbours.
B1eddyn Griffiths and Ann Collyer read the address to the haggis and Jane Howey delivered the Selkirk Grace. Some lively Scottish dancing followed.
Thursday Club was entertained by Liz Hext who delivered an in-depth, illustrated talk on limekilns of Devon of which there are approximately 374. They are to be found on estuaries and river banks where coal and limestone were supplied by boat to be burnt in the kilns, at around 900 degrees centigrade over four or five days, producing the quicklime vital for improving composition and drainage qualities of the acidic soil common in the area.
Our local WI has a team of keen skittles players who have been playing in matches organised by the Devon Federation. Success last Friday, playing against Elburton at Lee Mill, has propelled them into the Devon semi-finals to be held in March; so celebrations all round. All members will again be celebrating this evening with cake and prosecco in recognition of 90 years since the South Milton group was first inaugurated.
The Energy Workshop, to be held in the village hall on Saturday 18 February at
4.30 is open to all and will be discussing varied ways in which we may heat our homes more reliably and efficiently. Featured will be thermal imaging, retro fitting and grants worth persueing. Villagers will be contributing experiences of energy saving, air and ground source heat pumps and the substitution of oil central heating for cheaper oil-filled radiators. Home insulation, solar panels and batteries for electric cars are all part of the community energy project topical at the moment. Tea and biscuits will be served.