SHVMC Chairman Kevin Luscombe said: “ It’s the best event of its kind in the area. ‘There will be around 10 traction engines and it will be a working rally.“There will be 100 vintage tractors and over 30 classic tractors. “There’s even going to be a pig race.” The Rally was started in 1974 by a group of people from South Hams who had a keen interest in things old. This small group decided to repair and rebuild their old vehicles, restoring them to their full glory then they decided to show them to the public.