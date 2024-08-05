South Hams Vintage Machinery Club will celebrate its 50th Working Rally on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August. The weekend showcases vintage combines, binders cutting corn along with horse drawn ploughs. Many tractor, car, commercial vehicle and motorbike owners displaying their collections, who are happy to talk about the history of their vehicle. Family fun for all with a craft tent, entertainment for children, pets corner, trade stands and a fully licensed beer tent. Why not bring along your dog and get involved with our dog display. Disabled facilities available.
SHVMC Chairman Kevin Luscombe said: “ It’s the best event of its kind in the area. ‘There will be around 10 traction engines and it will be a working rally.“There will be 100 vintage tractors and over 30 classic tractors. “There’s even going to be a pig race.” The Rally was started in 1974 by a group of people from South Hams who had a keen interest in things old. This small group decided to repair and rebuild their old vehicles, restoring them to their full glory then they decided to show them to the public.
This years supported charity is the Coleridge Bus
Location: Sorley Cross, Kingsbridge TQ7 4AF on the A381
What3Words: writings.trespass.limit
Open: Daily from 10am Entry fee: Adults - £10 / Children under 3 free / Children 3-16 - £3 Free parking and refreshments available. Dogs welcome