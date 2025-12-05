Councillors working to drive down pollution in Devon have set their sights on so-called Chelsea tractors.
South Hams councillors are considering changing their policies on parking in a bid to free up more spaces in busy holiday hotspots such as Dartmouth and Salcombe.
And they want to find ways of stopping motorists driving round and round the towns looking for spaces, specially those in heavy gas-guzzling sports utility vehicles (SUVs).
The heavyweight cars are often referred to as Chelsea tractors due to the number of large 4×4 vehicles used on the streets of London.
Councillors have tried to come up with a way of making more spaces available, by getting fewer people to leave their cars all day in car parks such as the busy Mayor’s Avenue in Dartmouth.
Those people, including business owners, are being encouraged to use the town’s park-and-ride bus service instead, making room for holidaymakers and day-trippers, and cutting down on the number of SUVs driving round and round looking for spaces.
Cllr John McKay (Lib Dem, West Dart) highlighted the latest research which shows climate change accelerating and added: “SUVs are an abomination – a disastrous trend in motoring.
“We have an opportunity to address that by putting in extra charges for these very heavy vehicles.”
He said Cardiff was planning to bring in a similar strategy.
“A reassessment of parking charges could lead to a reduction in emissions. We could drive down emissions and drive greater revenues at the same time.”
Cllr Julian Brazil (Lib Dem, Stokenham) said South Hams could look at the issue in a future parking review, although it did not have the comprehensive public transport alternatives of a big city like Cardiff.
On SUVs he said: “This is something we should definitely look at in the future.
“Paris has banned them. Jolly good – I’m all for that.”
The comments came as members of the South Hams executive committee discussed their parking strategy, which includes a controversial two-tier system which allows locals to use discount permits while tourists pay full price.
Cllr Brazil says parking was always a ‘contentious’ issue.
But, he said, the two-tier system had worked well in its first six months.
“I think what we’ve done has been a great success,” he said. “Car park numbers and visitors to our towns have not decreased.
“People said that if we put up charges for visitors it would kill the towns, but our data shows that the number of visitors in our car parks has held steady. In Dartmouth and Salcombe more people are visiting car parks than before.
“We’re not going to please everybody, but we have come up with solutions to support our residents and our high streets. It could have been a complete disaster, as the nay-sayers put it, but it has been a great success.”
He said South Hams had been a ‘trailblazer’, and other local authorities were looking to follow suit with a two-tier system for residents and tourists.
The meeting also heard that car parking charges across the South Hams will be going up by four per cent, in line with inflation, although charges for local residents will be frozen.
