South Hams to get more e-charging points

“I’m a regular visitor to Kingsbridge and own an electric vehicle but the lack of charging in the town, and generally around the South Hams, is a complete disincentive to driving around here. The long Stay carpark on Lower Union Road is surely the perfect place to site a whole bunch of modern, super-fast car chargers as there is an electricity substation in the carpark. I’m sure it would attract many more visitors to the town if they were able to top-up whilst spending money with local businesses. A great boost for the local economy – and doing a bit towards caring for the environment. Are the local council listening? Stuart Deas.”