South Hams District Council is taking major steps to ease pressure on temporary accommodation and address the affordable housing crisis.
At their Executive meeting on Thursday, January 23, councillors confirmed their commitment to providing sustainable, quality, and affordable housing, aiming to improve long-term community wellbeing. A key funding source will be the new Second Homes Council Tax Premium.
Rising costs for temporary accommodation mean residents are spending longer without secure homes. The gap between the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) subsidy and increasing rents, along with a shortage of social rental properties, is driving demand higher.
With only 8 per cent of Council Tax revenue going to South Hams District Council—compared to 72 per cent for Devon County Council—it remains difficult to stretch finances. Despite this, the Executive proposes increasing its housing budget to support new developments, including its own supply of temporary accommodation. Every home provided by the Council is expected to reduce temporary accommodation costs by £25,000 per year.
Funding will come from the New Homes Bonus and £603,000 from the Second Homes Council Tax Premium.
The Council has also secured £2.5 million in match funding from the Government and purchased 17 homes under the Local Authority Housing Fund scheme.
Projects currently underway include:
- Clay Park, Dartington: 39 energy-efficient, 100 per cent social rental homes, supported by a £623,000 Council contribution in partnership with Transition Homes Community Land Trust and Aster Group.
- Kingsbridge: A new temporary accommodation unit to help homeless households remain in the District.
- Collaton Park, Newton Ferrers: 125 energy-efficient homes, with 46 per cent classed as affordable, including properties for over-55s. Eighteen homes will be delivered through Newton and Noss Community Land Trust.
- Totnes: 35 social rented homes at Parker’s Way, in partnership with LiveWest.
- Ivybridge: 24 energy-efficient homes in collaboration with Plymouth Community Homes.
- St Ann’s Chapel: The Holywell Meadow development now has eight fully occupied social rented homes and bungalows.