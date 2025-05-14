A national watchdog says Devon’s children’s services are still inadequate and youngsters are at risk of harm, in a blow to county officials hoping for an improved assessment.
Ofsted, which is known for rating schools but also assesses child social services departments of councils, says the experiences of children supported by Devon County Council “remain poor.”
The service was first rated inadequate in March 2020, and Ofsted has revisited several times in the intervening period.
The regulator acknowledged some “increased stability” in the service, brought about by the appointment of Devon County Council’s chief executive, Donna Manson, in 2023, as well as some other senior leaders, and emphasised that the quality across the service had “started to improve from a very low base and widespread failures are beginning to be tackled”.
Its latest assessment took place in September and October last year, with a follow-up in January this year, but the report has only just been published.
“For too many children, serious weaknesses remain, leaving children at risk of harm,” the Ofsted report said.
“This is particularly the case for children experiencing neglect and domestic abuse, those at risk of extra-familial harm and care leavers living in unsuitable accommodation.”
But it added that council leaders had taken “decisive action in response to significant weaknesses that were identified by inspectors in October 2024, and subsequently implemented some targeted plans that have supported positive change, including an improvement in the responses to contacts”.
“While there is a clear determination to turn around services for children, that is leading to some improvement, the current positive impact for children and care leavers is not widespread,” the report added.
Political shift
The report comes in the wake of the county council elections this month, which saw the Conservative majority wiped out, and the Liberal Democrats becoming the single largest party at County Hall.
The Lib Dems are short of an overall majority, however, so need the support of others to get decisions approved.
Cllr Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge), who leads Devon’s Lib Dems, said the report’s outcome “obviously makes us even more determined to improve children’s services.
“And in a way, our administration will be judged on whether we can do just that.”
He praised Ms Manson for “trying to turn the proverbial tanker around”, acknowledging there are “signs of that happening”.
Cllr Brazil said he hoped to become portfolio holder for children’s services, which would “show the staff we are with them politically and want to make a massive difference in that area”.
“The children of Devon have been let down for far too long and that has got to change,” he said.
“We have got some fantastic staff who do a great job but we have got into a spiral of decline and it won’t be easy to get out of that, but we are determined to make a difference.”
Ofsted noted that “ambitious strategies and plans that address many of the shortfalls are now being implemented”, and these were beginning to have an impact for some children.
The report added that council leaders recognise there is “still much more to do to improve experiences for all children and care leavers” and that they had “considerable ambition” to improve the service.
Positive aspects
Another challenge highlighted is the number of placements for children and those leaving care, meaning an over-reliance on “the use of unregistered children’s homes and other unsuitable accommodation”.
However, plans to address this were “starting to have an impact”.
Furthermore, it said Devon’s relationships with partner agencies, such as district councils, the NHS, and police, were improving, and it highlighted other developments in the senior ranks.
“Senior leaders rightly recognise that management oversight and supervision of practice are instrumental in improving practice and have implemented a detailed programme of training and development across all levels of management,” Ofsted said.
The regulator said most feedback from children’s services staff was “positive” and that leaders had reduced workloads and efforts to recruit and retain social workers were “beginning to have a positive impact for children and families”.
“While some staff did express dissatisfaction to inspectors, a majority of workers said that they felt supported and valued by their managers,” the report said.
“Many workers told inspectors that there has been a noticeable and positive change in the approach shown by leaders during the last 18 months.”
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson (Green Party, Totnes & Dartington) acknowledged the challenge the council faced is “huge”, but that the new administration “really needs to look at youth services fully”.
“A key aspect is the provision of social workers, who are critical for children as they sit between them and the council’s children’s service,” she said.
“They are really vital, but a lot of social workers have been part of agencies, and I think bringing more social workers inhouse would be a positive move.
“I would give Donna Manson a plus point there as she has worked hard to create a good team in the service and to make people feel happy in their jobs.”
The Ofsted report noted that recruitment of staff and managers “could not keep pace” with increasing demand, but that a recently “fully staffed service has significantly reduced waiting lists and improved the speed of response” to children and families in need.
Ms Manson said: “We have much to do, but we must also recognise that progress is being made.
“Our ethos is that children and young people must be in our hearts, in our minds and in our sight. We will focus all our energies on continuing to work on our improvement journey, and improve outcomes for families.”