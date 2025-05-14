Reform UK Devon county councillors have elected Michael Fife Cook, councillor for Yelverton Rural, as group leader following a meeting of councillors.
Michael was born into poverty in an old caravan with no wheels or tyres and no running water or electricity.
Despite this, he was the first in his family to go to university.
He then joined the RAF and upon leaving worked in a sand cast foundry.
He later opened the highest-rating vegetarian restaurant in the country with his wife before starting a computer company.
Since retirement, Michael has been a founder and director of a local community charity, served as a parish councillor and been a representative on the Devon Association of Local Councils.
Reform UK won 18 out of 60 seats on Devon County Council in the recent local election, making it the second largest party on the authority.
Nationally, the party secured 677 seats with 31 per cent of the vote share - the first time a party other than the Conservatives or Labour have won these elections in modern British political history.
Group leader of Reform UK on Devon County Council Michael Fife Cook said:
“I am delighted to have been chosen as the Leader of the Reform group on Devon County Council.
“I see our job as being in partnership at the forefront of decision-making for the 830,000 people we help serve.
“The Council Officers, from the scribblers to the Chief Executive, are there to advise us and help glean value for every penny spent, whilst our job is to make sure they are successful and to put a human face to all the decisions.
"Nigel Farage calls us the new party, the thinking party.
“We must return to a meritocracy and move away from a kakistocracy.
“People will accept nothing less.”