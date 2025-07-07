South Hams's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm July 7 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Voss Farm entry slip road closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 7pm July 9 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge, carriageway closure for carriageway renewals, diversion via B3213.
• A38, from 7pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A38, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Harbourneford, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge exit slip carriageway closure for barrier works, diversion via Peartree Cross and return.
• A38, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh and Voss Farm entry slip roads closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Smithaleigh via Moorland Road and New Park Road to Lee Mill, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 7pm July 21 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for inspection/surveys, diversion via - A385, A384 and rejoin A38.
• A38, from 9pm July 21 to midnight, September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree to Ashburton - lane closure by Wales and West Utilities for installation/removal of closure on Whistley Hill for gas mains replacement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.