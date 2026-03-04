Inspired by one of the most prominent miscarriages of justice in modern British history, RABBLE Theatre’s ‘Glitch – The True Story of the Post Office Scandal’, is coming to Plymouth.
At its heart is the deeply personal testimony of a woman who lived through it.
The play draws directly on the experiences of former sub-postmistress Pam Stubbs; following her earth-shattering story of loss and betrayal, through to her eventual win in the fight for justice.
In Pam’s own words, when the Post Office wrongly accused her of stealing £36,000, they didn't just take her money, “they took everything.”
Speaking about seeing her life portrayed on stage, she admitted the experience was initially "intimidating".
“This isn’t simply telling the same story as you might have read in the media,” Pam said. “This play is my recollections of what’s happened, my memories of what I went through, and how I dealt with it.”
Described as “first class” by The Daily Telegraph, this national production has strong local ties to the South Hams.
Artistic director, Toby Davies, grew up in Loddiswell and is “excited” to be bringing the show back to the region where his theatre journey began.
He is joined by associate artist Benjamin Hudson, whose family is also well-known in the Loddiswell community.
Jacques Lecoq-trained actor Sabina Netherclift, who plays multiple roles in the production, has spent much of her life residing in Kingsbridge.
When asked how audiences would feel after watching the play, Pam says she hopes they feel “angry and frustrated.”
“Not just Post Office, but the solicitors; those who should have given better guidance.”
Despite the "daunting" prospect of her story touring from Plymouth to Newcastle, Pam believes the narrative will resonate universally.
"There will be a postmaster near you who will have experienced something like this," she said. "The stress and issues were the same up and down the country.”
