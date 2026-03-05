The two South Hams MPs have been given their thoughts on the Middle East War that began on Saturday, February 28.
Named Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, what began as an offensive against Iran has led to retaliation that has drawn in Gulf states and many other parts of the region into the conflict.
Within the first 24 hours the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyid Ali Khameni had been killed in his Tehran compound.
South West Devon’s Rebecca Smith said: “What’s happening in the Middle East is deeply serious, and we shouldn’t shy away from saying so.
“The Iranian regime has a long track record of destabilising the region, supporting extremist groups and threatening Western interests.
“No one should be under any illusions about the nature of that regime or the risk it poses to us at home.
“My immediate concern, however, is also for the safety of British civilians and service personnel in the region, including those from South West Devon recently posted to Bahrain as part of the decommissioning of HMS Lancaster.
“They were among the 300 service personnel just metres away from Iranian missiles landing in Bahrain on Saturday.
“Several are South West Devon constituents.
“These are brave servicemen and women doing their duty, and their families deserve clarity and reassurance.
When there were clear signs of escalation in the region, it was right to ask whether activities such as the decommissioning of HMS Lancaster should have continued and whether personnel involved ought to have been temporarily stepped back until the threat level reduced.
“That’s not about second-guessing operations - it’s about ensuring we are taking every precaution to protect our people.
“When I put that question to the Prime Minister in Parliament, I received a weak obfuscation.
“Rather than addressing my question about local service personnel, he answered to suggest that any civilians in the region should register their location with the Foreign Office.
“I’ve now resubmitted the question in writing.
“Our armed forces and their families deserve straight answers.
“We must be strong abroad, stand by our allies, and never lose sight of our duty of care to those who serve.’
Britain’s official position has been to take part in only defensive operations, questioning the legality of the war and the plan for the aftermath.
Meanwhile South Devon’s MP Caroline Voaden said: “No one will mourn the loss of Ayatollah Khamenei, but, as we saw in Iraq and Libya, the removal of a head of state without a plan for future governance can turn countries into failed states.
“US officials have contradictorily claimed the war is due to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, its nuclear programme, its supposed role in stealing the 2020 Presidential election, and Israel’s plan to strike Iran first.
“Without clarity, there can be no path forward.
“It is right for the government to defend British troops and citizens in the region, but we should not support an intervention that lacks a clear objective or plan for the post-conflict period.”
