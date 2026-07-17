As the finishing touches are put in place for Kingsbridge Fair Week, the town is preparing for eight days of celebrations with a familiar mix of carnival attractions, community events and entertainment.
Tents have gone up near the Town Square, fairground rides have begun to arrive, and volunteers have been busy transforming the town ahead of one of the South Hams’s best-loved annual festivals.
Alongside the official programme, many local businesses are hoping the influx of visitors will provide a welcome boost after a difficult year marked by months of poor weather, flooding, the continuing cost-of-living pressures, and disruption caused by the town's long-running culvert works.
One business looking to make the most of the week is Waterborn Hub CIC, based on the estuary beyond the main carnival site.
Owner Crispin Jones said some visitors do not realise the watersports centre remains open during Fair Week, meaning it can miss out on passing trade despite the increased footfall in the town.
To encourage more people onto the water, Waterborn has organised a series of stand-up paddleboarding events to run alongside the wider Fair Week programme.
The first is a fireworks social paddle from 9pm to 10.30pm on Saturday, July 18, giving participants the chance to watch the fireworks display from the estuary.
A stand-up paddleboard polo competition, open to all abilities, will follow on Sunday, July 19, from 9am until midday as part of the Kingsbridge Fair Week programme.
Waterborn Hub will also host a Donations Day on Thursday, July 23, when visitors can enjoy free paddleboard and kayak hire between 11am and 1pm.
The full Kingsbridge Fair Week programme is available from the Tourist Information Centre and selected retailers. Each programme also includes a voucher for one free ride at the funfair, valid during certain dates and times.
Drivers should note Quay Car Park will be closed from Friday, July 17, for the duration of Fair Week, with alternative parking available in the town's other South Hams District Council car parks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.