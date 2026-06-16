Police in the South Hams are working with the hospitality trade this summer to raise awareness of child exploitation.
Operation Makesafe is an important campaign which aims to raise awareness with venues such as hotels, B&Bs and local campsites.
As thousands of people flock to Devon and Cornwall over the holiday season officers are educating hospitality staff about signs to look out for which could mean a young person is in danger or vulnerable.
PC Paul Smart, from the South Devon Child Centred Policing Team (CCPT), explained: “Hospitality venues are common places where children are groomed, exploited, or moved around.
“Staff are often the first adults outside the home to notice when something isn’t right.
“We speak to hotel staff about spotting warning signs and give advice on what they can do to help keep youngsters safe, such as checking ID - this can be incorporated into staff training.
“Police want to educate staff and collaborate with them; we are not looking to embarrass anyone.
“Adults booking young people into hotels with no luggage or ID for instance and someone wishing to pay cash and not leave bank details may set alarm bells ringing.
“Staff who work in the hospitality trade are in a powerful position to spot early signs and protect children.
“Exploitation thrives on silence and missed opportunities so we urge anyone with concerns to report them – you don’t need proof.”
Child Exploitation is when a young person is manipulated, coerced, or forced into activities that benefit someone else.
Exploitation can be criminal, sexual, financial, online and trafficking.
Police will visit areas including: Dartmouth, Totnes, Kingsbridge and Ivybridge.
Officers from local neighbourhood police teams across the South Hams work with Police Cadets to carry out unannounced checks at hospitality venues.
Op Makesafe is part of a national initiative designed to empower businesses and organisations to tackle child exploitation.
Police aim to increase awareness and training of early warning signs.
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