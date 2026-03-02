Time is running out for South Hams food and drink businesses who wish to enter the 2026 Food Drink Devon Awards.
Applications will be closing on Monday, March 30.
Widely recognised as the gold standard for food and drink excellence in the county, the Food Drink Devon Awards shine a spotlight on the talent, passion and creativity that make Devon such a celebrated food and drink destination.
Entries are open to both Food Drink Devon members and non-members, with the winners being revealed at the glittering black tie ceremony on Monday, October 5 at Sandy Park in Exeter.
Celebrating the very best food and drink Devon has to offer, from artisan producers and innovative brands to much-loved cafés, pubs, restaurants, bars, takeaways and retailers, the award categories span the full breadth of the county’s vibrant food and drink scene.
Jack Pickering, board director of Food Drink Devon, comments on the awards: “The awards are a wonderful platform to showcase the incredible talent we have here in Devon.
“Entering not only provides valuable recognition from respected industry judges but can also help raise a business' profile among customers, buyers and the wider community.
“With the deadline fast approaching, we urge anyone considering entering not to miss out.”
Producer Awards include Food Product of the Year, Drink Product of the Year, Best New Food Product and Best New Drink Product, alongside the popular Devon Wine of the Year, celebrating wines grown, produced and bottled in the county.
The Retail Awards recognise excellence across Best Retailer, Best Online Retailer and the new Best Wholesaler/Distributor category.
Hospitality Awards cover favourites such as Chef of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Restaurant, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Pub (food-led), Best Bar (wet-led), Best Café and Best Takeaway or Street Food as well as Best Training School and the Sustainability Pioneer Award.
New for 2026 is the Best Casual Dining category.
Every entrant has the chance to achieve bronze, silver, gold or platinum status.
Judging for the awards is carried out by a panel of independent and unbiased experts including a number of celebrated names from the region.
It is conducted blind with all product labels obscured and hospitality and retail judging taking place anonymously.
After a rigorous and considered judging process, all results are verified by an independent adjudicator, entrants then receive their full feedback report providing valuable and constructive information which entrants can use to help their business grow.
Food Drink Devon represents more than 370 producers, retailers, hospitality venues and related businesses across the county.
With a strong focus on quality, sustainability and provenance, the organisation works to raise Devon’s culinary profile both nationally and internationally.
You can look out for the distinctive green heart logo as a mark of trusted local excellence.
For Food Drink Devon, visit www.fooddrinkdevon.co.uk, follow @FoodDrinkDevon on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Ali at Food Drink Devon via: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.