At its heart, the initiative is about men connecting rather than coping alone. Alongside the daily challenges are several group events, including a Thurlestone Beach Clean, a Doggy Walk & Wild Swim in Loddiswell, and the flagship Men’s Fire & Ice Charity Challenge – a run, sea swim, hill climb, ice bath, sauna, and shared pizza. The month culminates with The Shave-Off: Sauna, Shave & Pizza Night, celebrating friendship, openness, and growth – both literal and emotional.