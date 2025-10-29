This November, men across the South Hams are coming together for Men’s Mental Health Month through a powerful local initiative — the 30-Day MENtal Health Challenge.
Organised by local coach and founder of Invested Friends, Ben Stafford-Davies, the challenge involves more than 20 men and aims to raise £4,288 – one pound for “every man who took his own life last year”.
Each day presents a mix of “hard” and “soft” challenges designed to strengthen both body and mind. Some tasks lean into traditional ideas of masculinity — cold-water plunges, 5am runs, and 100 press-ups — while others encourage men to embrace gentleness and emotional honesty. These include writing letters of gratitude, telling a friend “I love you,” and buying another man flowers.
“For a lot of men, the first time they receive flowers is at their funeral,” explains Ben. “Small acts of love and kindness can go a long way.”
At its heart, the initiative is about men connecting rather than coping alone. Alongside the daily challenges are several group events, including a Thurlestone Beach Clean, a Doggy Walk & Wild Swim in Loddiswell, and the flagship Men’s Fire & Ice Charity Challenge – a run, sea swim, hill climb, ice bath, sauna, and shared pizza. The month culminates with The Shave-Off: Sauna, Shave & Pizza Night, celebrating friendship, openness, and growth – both literal and emotional.
Funds raised will support Dough Bro’s, a South Hams-based men’s wellbeing programme that uses pizza-making to bring men together in safe, supportive spaces.
Anyone can get involved — whether it’s growing a tache, donating, joining a group event, or simply cheering on someone you love. Every gesture helps start a conversation and remind the men in our lives that they are not alone.
