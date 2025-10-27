Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Peartree to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via old A38 to Dartbridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm to 11pm on October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge exit slip road closed for urgent Devon County Council works. Diversion via A38 eastbound to Peartree and local authority road.
• A38, from 7pm October 29 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree entry slip road closed with convoy working for Horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm November 3 2025 to 6am February 7 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council Cycle Bridge Scheme. Exit slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills junction, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill junction, to turn and return westbound.
• A38, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge to Peartree - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via old A38 to Peartree.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.