Rail and road travellers in the South Hams faced disruption early this week following damage caused by Storm Bert.
The line between Totnes and Ivybridge was blocked on Monday, November 25, due to flooding, resulting in cancellations to train services between Newton Abbot and Plymouth, Great Western Railways (GWR) said.
The Met Office earlier issued two yellow weather warnings for gale force winds of up to 60-70mph as well as heavy rainfall ahead of Storm Bert’s arrival.
Despite the disruption, rail services in the South Hams were not as badly hit as elsewhere in the county.
On the roads, the A381 between Totnes and Newton Abbot was closed between Ipplepen and Two Mile Oak - and the turning of Marldon Road - due to flooding.
On Facebook, Martyn Norsworthy posted a comment and a photo of a vehicle traversing a flooded road at the weekend, saying: “Worst and longest stretch of flood water seen here for ages. Go careful. Very deep top of Aveton Gifford hill.”
Jess Hughes, also on Facebook, posted another photo and warned drivers to avoid the road from Dartington to Buckfastleigh due to flooding and broken down vehicles.
Government advice to people who fear they may be flooded should turn off gas, electricity and water supplies and not touch an electrical switch if they are standing in water.
The worst of the windy weather is expected to be over, but the main concern now is debris and residual water.
In Devon, almost 450 homes are also still without power as of November 25.
According to government advice, anyone facing a possible power cut should keep a battery or wind-up torch (and spare batteries) at home.
In addition, they should consider keeping some bottled water and non-perishable food that does not need cooking, such as ready-to-eat tinned meat, fruit or vegetables and a tin opener.