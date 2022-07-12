South Hams District Council reach mutual agreement to end FCC contract

South Hams District Council this morning announced it has reached a mutual agreement with FCC to end their contract.

Waste services in the district were outsourced to FCC in April 2019 but have faced problems ever since, including vehicles that were too large for the area’s country lanes.

At 11 am this morning (July 12 ) the Executive of South Hams District Council considered a report, with advice from the Council’s Waste Working Group, advising that the authority and FCC Environment have reached a mutual agreement to end their contract for waste, recycling, street and toilet cleaning services.

A spokesperson for SHDC said: “Both parties agree that the past few years have presented a number of extremely challenging circumstances.

“In the best interests of the residents of the South Hams, it is proposed that the services will be operated by the Council from Monday, 3 October 2022.

“We will work closely together to ensure a smooth transfer of the services and keep you informed as we make progress.