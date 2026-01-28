Dartmouth residents have the opportunity to become Clifton Ward Town Councillors.
There are two vacancies being advertised, one is a by-election and the other arose because of the resignation of one of the Councillors.
The first is being overseen by South Hams District Council who will set the timetable, the nominations and conduct of the elections and the other is being advertised to see if an election is needed.
If 10 electors write to SHDC asking for an election there will be one for both seats, if fewer contact them the Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
On the Local Government Association website it states: ‘Councillors make a huge difference to the quality of life of local people and how local issues are dealt with.
We need people from all backgrounds and experiences who reflect the communities they serve to put themselves forward for election.’
