South Hams District Council are proposing to increase parking permits charges across the district and change the parking conditions for the Dartmouth Business permit.
They have also suggested allocating some long stay parking at Dartmouth Health Hub.
Following the Executive meeting on December, 4 2025, they reviewed the permits and concluded the following:
Salcombe and Dartmouth car parks continue to suffer from a lack of turnover of spaces within the car parks during the high season and permits were a contributing factor.
This has meant the car parks are generally always full in the high season which results in lack turnover of vehicles which has a knock-on effect to visitor numbers in each town.
It was recommended to introduce a section of long stay parking within the Dartmouth Health Hub car park to act as an overflow for Park & Ride during the high season when in operation.
It is also proposed to only allow Dartmouth business permits to park from 3pm until 10am daily from May 25 to September 1.
During this period outside of these times the permit will only be valid in Park & Ride car park.
Dartmouth Business Permits would change from all-day parking year-round to instead be valid from 3pm until 10am only during High Season.
Outside of these times permit holders will use the Park and Ride Car Park only.
From September 2 to May 24, Dartmouth Business Permits would continue to have all-day parking in Mayors Avenue.
Increase parking permits by an inflationary increase and due to the high demand for parking spaces in Dartmouth and Salcombe reduce the discount applied to increase turnover of vehicles.
The consultation will run for 21 days, giving residents, businesses and stakeholders the chance to share their views before final recommendations are presented later in the year.
