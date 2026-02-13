Communities in Torcross are continuing to recover from the impact of winter storms, but South Hams District Council have confirmed that the Torcross Tank Car Park and its public toilets will reopened following extensive clean-up and repair work.
Council teams have spent recent weeks supporting residents and businesses in the area, carrying out storm debris clearance, street cleansing and waste removal, as well as deep cleaning and restoring the damaged facilities.
The car park has also been prepared for safe use in time for the half-term period, restoring access for visitors and helping to support the local economy.
The reopening follows joint working between the district authority, Devon County Council and contractor Landmarc, with partners focusing on reinstating access as quickly as possible after severe weather caused significant disruption along the coast.
Julian Brazil, the council’s Lead Member for Community Services and Operations, said the reopening had taken “a huge amount of hard work” and praised the collaboration between agencies, while also thanking residents for their patience during the recovery effort.
Council leaders say the swift response has been essential in ensuring that support reached local people quickly and that businesses could begin welcoming visitors again.
Cllr Dan Thomas encouraged people to return to the area during half-term and in the coming weeks to help traders recover from what has been a difficult period.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden, who has fought vehemently for solutions to the devastated area, also thanked those involved in restoring access — describing the work as a “fantastic team effort” and expressing hope that visitors would show their support for Torcross businesses.
While key facilities are now back open, some locations — including the green at Beesands — remain affected by storm damage.
The council is asking the public to exercise caution, avoid restricted areas and not attempt to climb over protective rock barriers while recovery work continues in areas still affected by storm damage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.