A Kingsbridge dance teacher has dedicated his career to putting dance firmly on the map as a form of fitness, accessibility and inclusivity — challenging the myth that it is “just for girls” or the naturally talented.
Paul Donahey, whose life in dance began long before he ever taught a cha-cha in South Devon, believes the appeal of dancing is universal.
“I love the social aspect. I like to keep fit. I love coming out of an evening, leaving everything behind and meeting great people,” he says. “It’s about seeing the smiles and enjoyment, and watching beginners who couldn’t jive or cha-cha when they arrived realise that now they can.”
Paul’s parents founded Donaheys in 1968 after successful competitive careers.
Saturdays were spent helping with children’s classes rather than watching television, absorbing not just technique but the philosophy that still defines the school today: dance should be enjoyable, welcoming and open to all.
When Paul later moved to South Devon with his young family, he noticed that there were few opportunities locally to learn these disciplines, such as ballroom, Latin, or jazz. This prompted him to establish classes in Kingsbridge, which have now run for more than a decade.
The Donahey name is also well known for its immersive “Dancing with the Stars” weekends, which bring together hundreds of guests with professional dancers, live music and full-scale productions.
Paul explains that the dance world is surprisingly close-knit, something his parents experienced during their competitive years when they faced dancers who would later become familiar television names.
Those long-standing connections enabled the family to collaborate with Strictly Come Dancing performers, giving enthusiasts a chance to experience that world firsthand.
While the television phenomenon helped reshape public perceptions — particularly encouraging more men to take part — Paul believes the continuing interest in dance is now being driven by health and wellbeing.
“People are much more aware of looking after mind and body,” he says. “Dancing keeps you fit, challenges your brain because you’re learning something new, and it’s sociable. People form friendships here — they’ll meet for walks or go for a drink after class. It becomes a community.”
That community focus is reflected in the Kingsbridge sessions, led by Paul and his team of glamorous assistants: Vickie Keast, Colin Rockley, and Rachel Hart.
Participants are encouraged to learn at their own pace in a “supportive, pressure-free” environment.
Beyond weekly classes, Donahey’s has also contributed to efforts to reintroduce dance into education.
The organisation previously worked with Manchester City Council to deliver ballroom and Latin programmes in schools, and now is working in tandem with a campaign led by television presenter Angela Rippon CBE and Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington.
The pair are currently gathering data to lobby the government for increased engagement in dance-based sports within state schools, and the campaign will culminate in National Dance Day on Sunday, March 8.
In Kingsbridge, the focus remains refreshingly simple. There is no pretence — just the visible joy of people trying something new. And to quote Paul’s dad: “The hardest step is the step through the door.”
Experiencing an age often defined by screens and solitude, Donaheys offers something increasingly rare: a place to move, to laugh, and to connect. Less about perfection, more about participation, and proving the dance floor is open to everyone.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.