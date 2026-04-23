South Hams District Council is helping to fight homelessness by adding nine flats in Kingsbridge to its growing stock of temporary accommodation.
The council has finished extensive renovation work to the Westville Flats after buying them two years ago, and the first occupants have now moved in.
The properties can accommodate a mixture of single people, couples and families, and there is also space for a Housing Officer who will provide support for people staying in the flats.
Cllr Denise O’Callaghan, South Hams Lead Member for Housing, said: “I am extremely proud of the work being done by our Housing team to add more temporary accommodation to our portfolio.
“This long-term investment will mean that we can temporarily house more people in clear need, all while lowering the costs of doing so, by avoiding expensive and often inappropriate B&B type accommodation.
“Housing is at the top of our political agenda here in the South Hams, and bringing the Westville Flats into use is an important step in strengthening the support we can offer local people who are facing housing difficulties.
“These nine newly renovated homes will provide safe, good-quality temporary accommodation, helping residents stay close to their support networks, schools and work while we help them find a longer-term solution.
“This is just the next step in our housing journey; we recently secured money from the fourth round of the government’s Local Authority Housing Fund, to help secure more temporary accommodation properties across the district.
“We now have 38 properties to help those in need.”
This project has been funded in partnership with Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority.
Housing is a key priority for South Hams District Council which is working hard to improve the area’s housing crisis, including keeping homes warm, supporting community-led housing schemes, and investing in more council homes.
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