Drivers are being warned of the danger of being defrauded by criminals using QR codes in South Hams District Council (SHDC) car parks.
The fraud is carried out by placing fake QR codes on payment machines in the car park, claiming to be official council codes for paying for parking.
However, the codes have nothing to do with the council, which has stressed it does not use QR codes.
Fraudsters use false codes to steal money from unsuspecting drivers by accessing their private digital data.
Motorists should instead use the official PayByPhone app to pay by cashless method in council car parks.
Drivers who are aware of the use of fake QR codes in SHDC car parks are asked to report it at: https://tinyurl.com/mtkdhtae
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