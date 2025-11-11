Families in St Ann’s Chapel are benefitting from a brand-new play experience as the village’s play park officially reopens following a complete refurbishment.
The transformation has been made possible by South Hams District Council through £79,861 of Section 106 funding as one of their key priorities to enhance the wellbeing of their communities.
An extra £29,000 has been invested by Bigbury Parish Council, with their significant financial contribution demonstrating their commitment to enhancing local amenities for residents and visitors alike.
The project has replaced all wooden play equipment with robust metal alternatives complete with the installation of an impact-absorbing rubber surface and non-slip finish so children can enjoy the facilities in all weather conditions, making the park accessible and resilient throughout the year.
South Hams District Council’s Lead Executive Member for Community Development, Cllr Julian Brazil, said: “We are delighted to see the newly refurbished St Ann’s Chapel play park open.
“Investing in high-quality, long-lasting play facilities is a priority for the Council, and this project is a fantastic example of partnership working between the Parish Council and local developers.
“We hope families will enjoy this wonderful space for many years to come.”
Ward Member for Bigbury and South Hams District Council’s Chairman, Cllr Bernard Taylor, said: “I’m really pleased to see the play area open for the community and with the transformation of the play park.
“It’s wonderful to see a safe, modern space for our children to enjoy, whatever the weather. “
Cllr Cathy Case, Bigbury Parish Council, said: “We are delighted to see the play park completed, it is a huge asset to our village to have a park suited to all year-round use and our coastal environment. There are lots of local children in our parish who finally have a play park that is both challenging and fun, there really is lots to do.”
