Recently community composting enthusiasts from across six South Hams projects joined Sustainable South Hams for a sunny evening tour of compost sites, along with compost portfolio holder Cllr Jacqi Hodgson.
Stoke Fleming 'Loam Rangers' have recently celebrated their 20th anniversary and there were ‘oooohs and aaaaahs’ as they demonstrated their fabulous compost 'riddling' machine.
They also visited two more beautiful sites at Hunters Moon in Dartington and the project set up last year in Marldon.
A spokesperson said: “It was great to meet each other and share ideas, successes and challenges, and to hear how composting is such a great way to bring the community together.”
Sustainable South Hams are a Community Interest Company and all profits go back in to supporting and inspiring sustainability projects in the South Hams.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.